The commander of the detachment of Cossack volunteers “Siberia” Kan spoke about the battles near Artemovsk

The commander of the detachment of Cossack volunteers “Siberia” with the call sign Kan spoke about the battles near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). His words lead portal “Russian Cossacks”.

He noted that on May 9, when Russia celebrated Victory Day, Ukrainian troops fired at positions near the village of Yagodnoe in an attempt to find a vulnerable spot.

According to the commander, 142 people entered the positions, 24 left, nine servicemen were killed, ten were missing, the rest were wounded.

“There was no Ukrainian speech there, I didn’t hear it. I heard all sorts of things – Polish, Finnish, but not Ukrainian. I even heard Russian, but not Ukrainian,” Kan said.

He said that on May 11, at 4 am, massive artillery shelling began, which lasted for about six hours, at 10 am, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) went on the offensive.

It was necessary to save cartridges and human resources, since there were no reinforcements. Despite the heavy fighting, the detachment of Cossacks managed to hold their positions, the commander concluded.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LPR), Andrei Marochko, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were accumulating armored vehicles and weapons in the area of ​​the city of Chasov Yar, where fresh Ukrainian units were also arriving.