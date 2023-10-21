For each turnout they receive a maximum of a few tens of euros gross in expenses. But no one joins the volunteer fire brigade for the money. This ‘second family’ is all about ‘saving people’. But the search for volunteers is not easy. Or why Remco, Lennard, Martin and Jaap could still use some help. “When the pager rings, something is expected of you.”

#Volunteer #fire #brigade #money #motivation #deliver #newspapers