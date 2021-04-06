The Ministry of Health and Community Protection reported that four batches of a drug to treat herpes infection have been withdrawn, and it has recommended health authorities to take the necessary measures in this regard.

The ministry explained in a circular to all health facilities and all health care practitioners that the company manufactured the drug Acyclovir Sodium Injections, which is used to treat herpes infection for patients who suffer from immunodeficiency due to crystallization.

The ministry said that the product is not registered in its drug administration, but that does not prevent it from being present in some hospitals or private health centers, noting that the warning comes out of concern for the safety of patients who use such needles.

The Ministry called on all health facilities and all health care practitioners not to prescribe any of these operations, and also addressed the manufacturer to voluntarily withdraw those operations to preserve the safety of patients and avoid their exposure to complications.

The ministry indicated that the batches included “Acyclovir. Sodium Injection 50mg. Mg 20 and the operational number Looo155. The second batch was L000156, the third batch was L000126, while the fourth batch was L00027.





