The main source of goods for consumption is no longer their collection but their sowingit is no longer its owner who first takes a fruit or an animal from nature, but rather the one who plants fruit trees, corn plants, wheat and reproduces animals. The land that could previously be used by everyone becomes the property of those who cultivate it, which means that others cannot take what was planted without their consent.

If someone wants a part of what I sow, they have to give me something in return, with which I agree. Voluntary exchange becomes widespread, displacing dispossession as the main way of obtaining what others produce.

Property as a social institution, which limits the use of goods to its owner, becomes the basis of peaceful coexistence and progress.

The famous anarchist, socialist, of the 19th century, Joseph Proudon was the one who uttered the phrase “property is theft”, which many anarchists follow while they have nothing.

Without recognition and respect for the right to property there is no progress, we would live like in the time of the caves.

Through voluntary exchange, which tacitly accepts ownership, violence is reduced, as a means of taking what is not mine. Clashes arise to peacefully determine what belongs to each one. From there Ulpian’s concept of justice is generalized.

Dominicius Ulpiano (170-228), one of the greatest jurisconsults of Rome, defines justice as “constants et perpetua voluntas ius suum cuique tribuendi”: Justice is the constant and perpetual will to give each person his due.

The decision that judges face is difficult when faced with two people who claim ownership of a good or a right. He judge You have to decide who owns it, who owns it.

Without recognition of the right to property there is no justice, because justice implies identifying and recognizing the owner, the owner of the property that is being litigated.

Justice and property go hand in hand: without recognized and respected property, there is no justice, and without justice there is no social peace or progress.

