The volume of services provided fell 0.3% in September compared to August, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to data from the Monthly Services Survey, reported this Tuesday morning, 14th, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the previous month, the indicator’s result was revised from -0.9% to -1.3%. September’s result contradicted the median analyst forecast, which pointed to an increase of 0.4%. The range of projections ranged from a drop of 0.4% to an increase of 1.5%.



