03/16/2024

As with the performance of retail sales, the volume of services provided in the country surprised positively in January, with an increase of 0.7% compared to December, according to data released yesterday by IBGE. The result exceeded the projections of financial market analysts interviewed by the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), which predicted a median drop of 0.5%.

The increase in the volume of services provided in January compared to December was the third consecutive positive result for the indicator, a period in which it accumulated a gain of 1.9%. The sector started the year operating 13.5% above the level of February 2020, pre-covid-19 pandemic, standing just 0.7% below the record level reached in December 2022.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.