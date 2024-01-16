Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/16/2024 – 9:09

The volume of services provided rose 0.4% in November compared to October 2023, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to data from the Monthly Services Survey, reported this Tuesday morning, the 16th, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics ( IBGE).

November's result was slightly below the median of analyst estimates heard by Projeções Broadcast, an increase of 0.5%. The forecast range ranged from a drop of 0.3% to an increase of 1.6%.

In comparison with November of the previous year, there was a reduction of 0.3% in November 2023, already discounting the effect of inflation, according to IBGE. In this comparison, forecasts were for a reduction of 1.4% to an increase of 1.6%, with a negative median of 0.2%.