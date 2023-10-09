Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 11:53

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, pointed out this Monday, 9th, that international reserves provide a privileged position to Brazil in relation to emerging peers and that the search for domestic explanations to face a more international situation adverse practice has been a practice in several countries around the world. Therefore, according to him, there may be “something beyond that”.

In addition to the issue of international reserves in the amount of US$350 billion, which led the country to become a net international creditor, other points provide the basis for the director to remain optimistic, as explained by Galípolo, at a meeting of the Business Council for the Economy of the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan).

Fighting inflation

The former executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance commented that the country is fighting an inflationary process and that it is an “advantageous or privileged” situation compared to its peers.

“Brazil was one of the first to manage to start its cycle of interest cuts”, explained Galípolo. “Brazil is part of this last mile combat effort to be able to completely re-anchor expectations and return inflation exactly to the center of the target”, he added.

Tax issue

Regarding the fiscal issue, Galípolo reinforced that the economic team is committed to rebalancing public accounts. He also emphasized the fact that the country has competitive advantages to play a leading role in the ecological transition.

“We realize that this is a topic that is present all over the world”, commented Galípolo, citing an American transition project that was commented as something that imposes greater costs.

Less attractive emerging

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank also said that the change in the global scenario has restricted alternatives for investors looking at the world of emerging economies. “Many of them today have become less attractive than they were in the past”, he commented, during the meeting of the Firjan Economic Business Council.

According to him, Brazil competes with some of these countries. This is the case of Mexico, for example, in relation to ‘nearshoring’the practice of producing close to a buying market, such as the American one.

The director also cited the friendshoring – from friendly markets – as a domestic advantage to supply production chains. “Brazil can and should position itself as a hub for attracting investment because, from an energy matrix and sustainability point of view, it brings together a series of characteristics that allow this transition at a lower cost”, he argued.

This attraction of investments to Brazil, according to Galípolo, would happen through two legs. One is through the “differential of carry” and another through attracting physical investments. These issues, according to him, involve a lot of volatility and exchange rate levels. “The transmission mechanism for this higher interest rate in the US is through the exchange rate,” he said.

Space in Brazil’s interest differential

According to the director, there is still room in Brazil’s interest rate differential, which allows for further cuts in the Selic.

He highlighted that the market has created exchange rate scenarios and their impacts on inflation and said that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is aware that interest and exchange rates impact the country’s development possibilities. “We want stable and lasting interest rates and exchange rates that enable development.”