Al Jazeera: Pagers that exploded in Lebanon contained up to 20 grams of explosives

Each of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon the day before was filled with no more than 20 grams of explosives, Al Jazeera learned, citing a source in the Lebanese security services.

Earlier, dozens of people were injured in pager explosions in several regions of Lebanon, including the southern suburb of Beirut. Al Jazeera, citing a source in the Lebanese security service, reported that the Israeli military managed to hack into the pagers used by Hezbollah and cause them to detonate.