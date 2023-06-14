Marquez cover face of the MotoGP

“There are several riders who can fill this role, but the one who best represents the values ​​and spirit of MotoGP is Marc Marquez. He is our best ambassador and can help us grow MotoGP like a rocket”. Dan Rossomondointerviewed by the Catalan newspaper El Periodicohad no doubts as to who is the face on which to base the media campaigns aimed at increasing the MotoGP audience, a category which, like F1, wants to ‘conquer America’ in the wake of what has been done by the world champion Circus which has literally exploded popularity in the United States.

Rossomondo, the new chief commercial officer of the MotoGP for a few months, therefore identified in the eight times world champion the pilot and the charismatic face capable of embodying what must be transmitted and communicated in terms of image and spirit according to the organizers of the maximum expression of speed on two wheels. Marc Marquez doesn’t have a sufficiently competitive bike at his disposal at the moment, but he spares no effort every weekend to try to go beyond the limits of his Honda. The phenomenon born in 1993 has been ‘dry’ of titles since 2019 given that since 2020 he has begun an ordeal in terms of physical health which has even jeopardized the continuation of his competitive career. Now on a physical level he seems to have recovered a more than satisfactory state of form, but he doesn’t have a sufficiently competitive bike to constantly aspire to prestigious placings.

Marquez’s determination and risk acceptance are evidently characteristics that have not gone unnoticed by Dan Rossomondo, ready to ‘build’ for the US market a hero image that has quirks that can actually captivate the American public. Rossomondo’s response was very unlikely to be ‘parochial’ for the use and consumption of a Catalan newspaper, the chief commercial officer firmly believes that the ‘frontman’ of the MotoGP is Marc Marquez.

Every weekend like Le Mans

In France in mid-May the MotoGP recorded a public record at Le Mans. The goal for Rossomondo is to turn every weekend into a public success like what happened on the La Sarthe track: “We have to make every weekend like Le Mans – added the chief commercial officer (278,805 total attendance over the three days) – I am working with a group of our collaborators to help them in whatever they need to make this happen”.