Voltme has recently put its latest effort in our hands, namely a 140W charger with big demands. After having carefully read what the product boasts of being able to offer on paper, I could only try my hand at field tests. I start immediately with the premise that Voltme can be purchased here. Anyway, after several days of use will I be satisfied? Or does the product have major flaws? Let’s find out together in this review!

Unboxing and features

The package in which the sparkling Voltme charger will arrive will be presented in a very sober and well-made way, immediately giving a general perception of attention to detail. In any case, I immediately want to show you specifically what you are going to buy:

Voltme is a wall charger 3 port USB C and that basically means you can quickly charge 3 devices at the same time. Two of these ports are USB Type C PD 3.1 and one USB-A. Don’t worry because later we’re going to dissect every single aspect of these three doors. Know that as the name suggests, this loader reaches at most 140W and is able to satisfy almost every need.

Nothing is missing as far as the sector is concerned safetywhere the company guarantees:

Short circuit protection

overvoltage protection

overheating protection

overcurrent protection

overtemperature protection.

Not really a featherweight with ben 220 grams and as for the size: 7.2×3.4×7.9cm, therefore anything but compact. Two small points against which, however, are immediately balanced by what this large loader is able to offer users!

Voltme 140W, interesting but how does it work?

First of all, I want to explain to you in detail the functioning of this little technological jewel, starting from the assumption that there is nothing complicated, but learning to know it in detail will surely guarantee you a much more satisfying and rewarding user experience. Let’s say right away that like every single wall charger, once connected to a power outlet and once a device is hooked up the recharge will start automatically, but there are some important specificities inherent in the doors.

Both USB C ports are 3.1 which guarantee the latest standard currently available for those units. PD instead stands for “Power Delivery” and it is also a standard that guarantees a power up to 240 Watts (here we will use 140 maximum). These units of measurement may not be clear to everyone, therefore just to stay practical, know that a latest generation phone normally supports up to 45W (the record is held by Realme with its new smartphone that reaches a good 240Watts, but still it’s not for sale and it hasn’t even been announced for the Italian market, we told you about it here). All this to tell you that whatever smartphone you have, Voltme 140W will be able to take full advantage of fast charging.

Returning to us, 140W is the total power that this charger can reach, but obviously in case you decide to use more sockets it will be shared. Below I want to leave you the diagram released by the company, much clearer than any word I can write:

As you can see for yourself, using multiple outlets at once will spread the power. Taking for example the two Type C inputs we will have 65 + 65W, using instead a Type C input and the USB input we will have 100 + 22.5W, finally, using all 3 inputs we will have a humble 65 + 45 + 22.5W.

Don’t be frightened if you notice that by attaching or detaching a device from the charge, there will be a few seconds in which the charger will stop working. This is not a malfunction, but rather the charger itself which reshapes the current flow according to the connected devices. A rather negligible detail, which however I want to point out for the sake of completeness of the review.

But is it really useful?

The simple answer is yes, it is a much higher priced product than a common wall charger but rest assured will immediately be able to make itself useful. As far as smartphone charging is concerned, for example, as already mentioned before, you will almost certainly be able to take full advantage of the specifications of your smartphone. If we take my personal case as an example, my device supports fast charging up to 45W. Compared to a commonly used charger of around 12W, with Voltme you get a really considerable boost. Having about 29% of residual charge, for a total recharge it takes about 46 minutes to use 28.

However, the factor that struck me the most is the fact that compared to a traditional Voltme charger, despite being subjected to a higher effort, to say the least, it hardly ever gets hot. Not to mention that we can rely on the protections described above which will prevent you from unpleasant accidents both due to overdosing during recharging (ensuring complete safety even when recharging watches and headphones) and due to short circuits. As for the Apple phones insteadin about 30 minutes you will already have 50% chargewhile if you use a MacBook Pro you can reach 100% in about 2 hours.

Still talking about computers, I want to bring you what I think is the real killer feature of this loader. Let’s start from the assumption that whenever for university or personal reasons I have to leave the house for a long time with my Surface, I am forced to carry around the bulky Microsoft charger (capable of guaranteeing 60W). It goes without saying that using a common charger to try to keep this device on is almost impossible, but during this test I wanted to fully test Voltme by completely relying on this charger for charging my Surface and the result is outstandingbut even more outstanding is the fact that you no longer have to carry the official Microsoft loader with you.

The same thing I want to tell you about my Dell laptop, where if it doesn’t receive at least 60W, recharging is impossible and at least a 130W recharge is recommended. This loader therefore allows me without any kind of problem to succeed in leave at home a bulky amount of useless cables and schuko sockets, consequently I can only advise you to give it a little thought in case you too have expensive devices in terms of resources like mine!