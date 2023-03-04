The manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles and service provider, Volta Trucks, has confirmed the opening of the first “Volta Trucks Hub” in Spain, its first operations center for customers in which it will offer support and maintenance services to the Volta Zero fully electricity companies in the region and whose opening is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

The “Volta Trucks Hub” in Spain will have 8 parking spaces for trucks and 4 service docks for trucks to carry out routine maintenance tasks with state-of-the-art devices that ensure proper care of electric commercial vehicles and minimize turnaround times. inactivity.

Thanks to the different charging solutions, from 22kW in alternating current to 150kW in direct current, they will make it possible to charge up to 8 vehicles at the same time. The center will also house a showroom, administrative offices, a training center called ‘Volta Trucks Academy’ and a ‘call center’ to facilitate interaction between customers and the company’s team of technical and commercial experts.

This new operations center will be located in the Madrid municipality of Coslada, to the east of the capital, in one of the most relevant logistics areas. Just 20 minutes from the city center, the facilities stand out for their proximity to other key points such as Mercamadrid, the main platform for the distribution, marketing, transformation and logistics of fresh food in Spain, 15 minutes from the center, one of the Madrid’s main freight transport railway terminals – 5 minutes away – and the airport, 10 minutes away. The facilities can be easily accessed from the A2 and M21 motorways and have dimensions of around 2,500 m2.

In this way, Spain becomes the third country along with Germany to have its own Volta Trucks Hub, adding to those already established in the cities of Bonneuil-sur-Marne, south of Paris and Tottenham, in London.

Thus, with the Volta Trucks Hubs network, the company intends to cover large metropolitan areas together with logistics centers, becoming an essential component for the execution of the company’s innovative Truck as a Service proposal, which will revolutionize the ownership and operations of commercial fleets.

Truck as a Service will accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles by offering a simple and hassle-free way to electrify fleets, while reducing transition risk for fleet operators. Truck as a Service supports every step of the migration to electrification by offering a single, affordable monthly fee that finances the use of a fully electric Volta Zero vehicle and all its service, maintenance, insurance and training requirements, maximizing uptime and the operating efficiency of the vehicle.