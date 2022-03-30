Volt’s board will appeal against the judge’s ruling in summary proceedings, which Member of Parliament Nilüfer Gündoğan had brought against the party. The judge ruled that the Volt Chamber faction had to return Gündoğan after she was expelled from the faction for reports of transgressive behaviour.

Volt believes that the judge has made an ‘incorrect assessment’ and now determines for the party who should or should not belong to the faction. That is because of the separation of powers that the Netherlands knows to a faction itself, the party says during an update evening for Volt members about the Gundoğan affair. According to the Volt board, the judge’s ruling sets a bad precedent.

After the ruling of 9 March, legal scholars also expressed their surprise at the judge's verdict. Professor of constitutional law Wim Voermans had expected that the judge would not interfere in a political case. Voermans also found it 'remarkable' that the judge based his decision on association law, while in his opinion this does not apply to a political group. Volt shares that view.

‘Making errors’

Board secretary Rob Keijsers acknowledges that procedurally, the party has ‘dropped the ball’ around Gündoğan’s suspension. According to the judge, Volt “walked the wrong path too expeditiously throughout the entire affair.”

The party is setting up an ‘evaluation working group’ to review the party’s actions in the whole issue. This working group is composed by members from the European branch of the party so that the Dutch government remains at an appropriate distance, according to chairman Peter-Paul de Leeuw. The set-up for the working group will be presented to the members at the scheduled conference on 24 April.