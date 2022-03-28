The board of the Volt party has officially decided in a meeting to terminate the membership of MP Nilüfer Gündogan due to reports of undesirable behaviour. Earlier, the party board already informed members in an email that it intended to expel the MP. That decision has now been formally taken in a meeting.

Gundogan has been informed of the decision, the Volt board writes to members. She can still appeal the decision to the party’s Dispute and Appeals Committee. In the meantime, she has been suspended from the party. The MP was also expelled from the group last Tuesday by her group colleagues Laurens Dassen and Marieke Koekkoek.

summary proceedings

The conflict between Gundogan and the party has been going on for a few weeks. She was initially suspended as a Member of Parliament, after which she instituted summary proceedings against Volt. She also filed a report for defamation and slander against the reporters. The judge ruled that the suspension was unlawful and that the party had to pay damages.

The parties came to a table led by a mediator. But when Gündogan refused to withdraw her reports against the reporters, as the party top had demanded, the board decided to expel her from the faction and expel her. Gundogan has said several times that she wants to continue as an independent MP.