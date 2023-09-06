If you have an affinity for electric, what should you vote for? Volt of course!

There was once an EV driver who thought that 100 km/h did not apply to him because he does not emit nitrogen. Of course the police didn’t think that was a valid excuse, but somehow he has a point. As more electric cars drive around, there is also less and less need to stick to that annoying 100 km / h.

Increase maximum speed

There is now at least one party that therefore argues for an increase in the maximum speed, and that is Volt. They even included it in their brand new (concept) election program.

Unfortunately, they do not think that the maximum speed should immediately go back to 120 km / h. Volt wants this to happen only when 80% of the cars have zero emissions, or are fully electric. That may take a while, because currently only about 3.1% of the fleet is fully electric.

road pricing

In their election program, Laurens Dassen’s party also advocates pay-as-you-go aka road pricing. When road pricing, they also want to take everything into account: not just the weight or emissions of the car, but also the time of day and the route. This makes the system fair, but also difficult to complicate (read: impracticable).

More cheap EVs

Like the SP, Volt wants more small and affordable EVs to hit the market. We all want that, but that is something that Dutch politics does not have much influence on. What The Hague does have influence on is subsidy: Volt wants to maintain the subsidy pot for private individuals up to and including 2030 (even though applications are not currently running smoothly).

Volt cannot banish the combustion engine quickly enough, because they already want that in 2030 instead of 2035. The advantage of this is: then – if it is up to Volt – we can also drive 120 km/h sooner.

Photo: Audi RS e-tron GT on the highway, spotted by @thomcarspotter

