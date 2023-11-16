Semester of horror within Toluca, the club that months ago was a finalist and semi-finalist of the Liga MX, this tournament did not even have the sporting details to gain a place within the Play-In zone, the modern soccer playoff format Mexican. In fact, the performance within the State of Mexico team was so poor that before the tournament closed the dismissal of Ignacio Ambríz was finalized, hoping that this move would give a second life to the squad, something that has not happened.
Thus, within the Mexican club a radical clean-up of the squad is approaching for the following year, several important names are on the starting line, one of them the goalkeeper and captain of the club Tiago Volpi, who, in fact, is in the details of settle with one more team from the Liga MX, the future of the Brazilian-born is in the goal of the Cruz Azul team.
León Lecanda reports an agreement between the directors of both clubs for the transfer of the player for the winter market for a figure around 5 million dollars. Marca.com also confirms the transfer rumors. The signing of Tiago is pending a move, the departure of Iván Morales, something that will not be a problem, because unlike previous tournaments, a part of the budget has already been allocated to sign the termination of the Chilean striker’s contract and have the open space for Volpi’s arrival to the celestial frame, a reinforcement of proven quality.
