Historic cars also protagonists last June 25th at the Parco di Roma Golf Club on the occasion of the last day of the Fifth Edition of the Silver Fox Invitationalan event born from an idea of ​​Prisca Taruffi, daughter of the great Piero as well as rally champion, with the aim of paying homage to the memory of her father, a true legend of motor racing.

Double activity

The demonstration was divided through two initiatives: on the one hand, the Exhibition of 32 classic cars of inestimable value took place, organized with the help of the Automobile Club Roma and Aci Storico, while on the other, a Golf ProAm was held in which also took part various celebrities from the world of football and entertainment.

Award-winning models

At the end of the day, the Jury made up of Giuseppina Fusco, President of the Automobil Club of Rome, Pietro Gasbarra, President of the Parco di Roma Golf Club, Alexandra Gallo, driver-instructor Safe Driving, and Prisca Taruffi herself decreed the four winning cars of the respective categories: a Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer 4500 cc from 1934 for the Best Show category, one Ferrari 275 GTB 3300 cc from 1966 for the Icon of Style category, one Fiat Balilla 995 cc from 1932 for the Car category most voted by the public, and one Cisitalia 202 1090 cc from 1948 for the Sports Car category.

A special recognition

All four owners of the cars were given the Silver bisylidea highly coveted recognition by collectors that depicts the famous motorized Bisiluro that Piero Taruffi designed in his garage in Rome. “I am really happy to have organized the fifth edition of the Volpe Argentata Invitational in Rome, in my club, together with many friends who are Roman collectors of wonderful cars – declared Prisca Taruffi – It was right celebrate my father in his birthplace and I hope it can be repeated next year”.