When he sees Verona, Cristian Volpato takes on the role of the superhero. Perhaps it will be the yellow-blue colors – like red for the Spanish bullfighting bulls – to ignite the class of the Italian-Australian who, for the second time, saved José Mourinho from a draw that could have easily turned into one of the regrets of the Romanist championship. On the three points obtained by Roma against Hellas, in fact, there is the signature of the 2003 class, sent on the field by the Special One at 13 ‘of the second half to try to straighten a match that, for Pellegrini and his companions, was becoming complicated with the passing minutes.