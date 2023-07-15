The words of the former Giallorossi attacking midfielder: “To try out for Roma, I left school and my mother quit her job. Playing in Serie A has always been my dream, that’s what I trained for”

Christian Mottled released his first interview as a new footballer of Sassuolo. The Australian attacking midfielder moved into this transfer window from Rome the neroverde club for approx 7.5 million euros plus 15% on future resale in favor of the Giallorossi club. These are his words:

On the audition with Roma. “To audition for Roma, I left school and my mother quit her job. Playing in Serie A has always been my dream, that’s what I trained for.”

On his arrival in Rome. “When I arrived in Rome I was 15 or 16 but I didn’t expect anything. When I arrived, it was difficult at first but it was beautiful. The fans there are in love with football. It was difficult at first because I moved from ‘Australia and football here was very different.” See also From F1 to MotoGP to rallies: Brembo celebrates 600 world titles in motorsport

About Totti. “Totti is a god in Rome. For me he is like a brother, he always helps me and we are always in contact. He was one of my idols together with Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo”.

On the debut with Roma. “My debut was special. I didn’t expect to go in because there were three minutes left and I was still warming up. But the coach called me even though I wasn’t feeling well. When I went in, I remember looking at the fans and the stadium and thinking about be playing the PlayStation”.

On the first goal in Serie A. “The first goal, on the other hand, was special. I played at least 30 minutes there. I did it under Sud and then Bove also scored. It was a good day for us boys.”

On the interest of Sassuolo. “Sassuolo had wanted me for two years and I’ve always been interested because I knew it was a good place for young players. There have already been many players like Scamacca, Frattesi. I wanted this opportunity and now it’s up to me. Sassuolo has always been a good team”. See also Miami Heat is saved, defeats Boston and meets Denver in the NBA Grand Final

On the preferred role on the pitch. “I’m an attacking midfielder but I also like playing on the right wing, as long as I’m on the pitch. The goal is to play as much as possible and get to 10 goals.”

