The Volotea company will be in charge of the new flights with Madrid and Barcelona from November, once the regional government formally awards it one of the contracts, for 2.4 million euros, which went out to tender to promote the Region of Murcia as a tourist destination, as indicated by the Minister of the Presidency and Tourism, Marcos Ortuño. The president of the Community and PP candidate, López Miras, announced on Sunday the new connections, which will be carried out this fall by the company founded by the Murcian businessman Carlos Muñoz Beraza.

The regional government, like the rest of the public administrations, cannot grant direct aid to the airlines, so they use other tourism promotion mechanisms in order to create a potential demand for new routes that are of commercial interest to the airlines.

Last year Volotea operated routes with Oviedo (the first it established from Corvera), Santander and Menorca, so starting in November it will include two weekly frequencies to Madrid and Barcelona in its offer. Counselor Marcos Ortuño explains that on Monday of last week the proposal was made to award Volotea one of the three promotional lots in the Region as a tourist destination, with the purpose of generating sufficient demand for airlines to open new routes. The other two lots have been deserted.

Carlos Muñoz’s company applied for the lot focused on the Madrid and Barcelona airport hubs, with an execution period of 18 months and a budget of 2.4 million euros. The contract is expected to be signed shortly. The Minister of the Presidency points out that Volotea will open these routes with two weekly frequencies, which the company will define when the time comes. “The intention is to extend the days and frequencies as demand grows,” he adds.

It is not a Public Service Obligation



The regional Executive considers that the region’s air connectivity with both cities must be improved, as well as taking advantage of the links with international and transoceanic flights. President López Miras argues that now it is more necessary to recover the route with Madrid, closed six years ago, due to the deficient services of the AVE. The regional government has not managed to get the Ministry of Transport to declare this route as a Public Service Obligation, which would have made it possible to subsidize the tickets, as is the case in Extremadura and Almería.

The regional government launched in March the marketing campaign to improve the positioning of the Region of Murcia in various national and European Union tourist markets. He put out three lots to tender, although only the one in Madrid and Barcelona has been awarded. The others have been deserted because no offer has been received. One was focused on Galicia and the other on France, to try to open routes with both destinations. The starting budgets were 200,000 and 400,000 euros respectively. Some companies explained that they do not have enough aircraft to establish the services.

The CEO of Volotea, Carlos Muñoz, stated last year that the route with Madrid is “feasible” because it has “market potential”.

The CEO of Volotea, Carlos Muñoz, stated a year ago that it was “feasible” to establish a route between Murcia and Madrid, since in his opinion it has “market potential”. He added that they were talking with the regional government about that possibility. Last year Volotea covered seven routes with Madrid and six with Barcelona from other destinations. Vueling already operated the route with Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

In a second phase, the regional government plans to take out another contract for 1 million euros to consolidate the routes that already operate from Corvera to the United Kingdom, Ireland, northern Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

The airlines that operate at the regional airport will offer 875,000 seats this summer, which represents an increase of 3.1% compared to last year. The airport has yet to recover pre-pandemic occupancy figures. It had 91,221 passengers last month, which represents 82.3% of the traffic registered in the same month of 2019 and exceeded the data for 2022 by 9.6%. Aena, the airport concessionaire, has managed 167,984 passengers during the first four months of this year. It has recovered 72.3% of the traffic registered in the same period of 2019 and exceeds the data for 2022 by 12.3%.