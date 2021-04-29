Volotea announced this Thursday a new route between Corvera and Menorca airport, which will start operating on June 23. Will be offered 8,200 seats and will be available until September. The flights will have two weekly frequencies, specifically the Wednesdays and Saturdays. With this connection, Volotea will double its routes from Murcia airport, from where already flies to Asturias, and increases its number of flights by 69% and its capacity by 111%, both compared to 2019.

«This new itinerary demonstrates our commitment to the Murcia Region. From Volotea we want to continue consolidating our growth in Spain and betting on the connections between the peninsula and the islands and between medium and small cities, an optimal strategy in the Covid context. All of this with maximum security and punctuality in operations ”, commented Carlos Muñoz Beraza, Founder and CEO of Volotea.

Safe and flexible travel



At the airport and on board its planes, Volotea guarantees a safe experience, with strict protocols and sanitary measures certified by Bureau Veritas. The new routes of the company, whose commercialization will begin on April 29, are available on the website www.volotea.com and at travel agencies. All flights booked before the end of May and with a travel date before September 30 can be changed free of charge up to 7 days before departure. In addition, Volotea ensures that will refund all tickets in case of positive PCR up to 14 days before the flight.