Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter congratulated the Chinese people on the New Year and accompanied the post with a photo of Nepal.

“On behalf of all Ukrainians and on my own behalf, I congratulate the leader of the PRC Xi Jinping and the friendly people on the Spring Day,” he wrote and noted that he confirms further mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Social network users noticed an error and pointed to it. The image was later replaced.

The Chinese celebrated the Lunar New Year on February 12. New Year’s holidays in the country this year fall on the period from 11 to 17 February.

Recall that in the fall of 2019, Zelensky’s press service, covering his visit to Latvia, called this state Lithuania. In July of the same year, the press service of the President of Ukraine made the mistake of naming the city of Toronto as the capital of Canada instead of Ottawa.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish journalists confused the wife of the Ukrainian leader, Elena Zelenskaya, with actress Vera Brezhneva.