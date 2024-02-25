The Ukrainian president said during a news conference on Sunday that Moscow had managed to get its hands on the plans for the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive before it even began. On the day, his defense minister also assured that half of the war aid from the Western allies has arrived late to the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Sunday, February 25, that Russia had managed to get its hands on plans for the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive even before it began, and whose failure dealt Ukraine a severe blow.

“Our counteroffensive plans were on the Kremlin's table before the actions began,” the president said at a press conference on the second anniversary of the start of the war.

Questioned by the AFP news agency, the Ukrainian Presidency confirmed that Zelensky was referring to an information leak, but did not provide further details about it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during the “Ukraine Year 2024” forum in kyiv on February 25, 2024, marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. AFP – SERGEI SUPINSKY

The Ukrainian president explained that to compensate for “information leaks” in the future, its military leaders were developing several battle plans for 2024.

When asked if kyiv plans another counteroffensive this year, he said Ukraine has an “expensive” plan, a statement that follows his repeated calls for Western countries to receive military aid to replenish their ranks.

The great Ukrainian counteroffensive of the summer of 2023 ran into powerful Russian defense lines that exhausted the resources of the Ukrainian Army without allowing the liberation of the occupied regions, whose recapture was Kiev's great objective for 2023, which failed due to tactical errors, lack of ammunition and Russian war superiority, among other reasons.

Half of Western weapons are delivered late, says kyiv

A day after the commemorations for the second anniversary of the start of the Russian offensive, Ukrainian Defense Minister Roustem Oumerov regretted on February 25 that half of the Western weapons promised to Ukraine had been delivered late.

“At this moment, the commitment is not equal to the delivery, 50% of (these) commitments (for the delivery of weapons) are not fulfilled on time,” said the minister. Because of these delays, “we are losing people, we are losing territories,” he added.

The Ukrainian Army, in difficulties on the front, has just withdrawn from the fortified city of Avdiivka, in the east, after four months of hard fighting, citing a lack of men and ammunition. From now on, it is the Russian forces that are on the offensive against the Ukrainian troops.

kyiv reiterated on Sunday that US aid, crucial to Ukraine, is currently blocked by Republican lawmakers supporting Donald Trump, who have a majority in the House of Representatives.

Adapted from its French original

With AFP