‘Now is not the time for elections’ in Ukraine, he said Monday Volodymyr Zelensky in the midst of debate among the country’s leaders about an eventual celebration of the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.



“We must decide that it is time for defense, for battle, on which the fate of the State and its people depends, and not for farce, which only Russia expects from Ukraine. I think it’s not time for elections.“he said in his daily speech.

“We have to unite, not divide, not disperse in disputes or other priorities,” he insisted.

If Russia had not launched its invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian legislative elections should have been held in October of this year and the presidential elections in March 2024.

Western allies are pressuring Kiev to organize democratic elections even as almost 20% of its territory is occupied by Russia and when millions of Ukrainians are exiled abroad.

Besides, Ukraine should amend the law to allow elections to be held under the martial law currently in force.

“There is no room for conflict,” Zelensky justified Monday night.

“We all understand that now, in times of war, when the challenges are numerous, it is absolutely irresponsible to launch the topic of elections in society lightly and cheerfully,” the Ukrainian president insisted.

This announcement occurs in the midst of debate in the country about the possibility of organizing elections in time of war.

“The Ukrainian president studies and evaluates the pros and cons,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday, stressing that the elections would pose unprecedented challenges for the authorities.

