Thursday, November 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Volodymyr Zelensky receives an Oscar from actor Sean Penn

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in World
0


close

Volodymyr Zelensky and Sean Penn

Volodymyr Zelensky with actor and director Sean Penn.

Volodymyr Zelensky with actor and director Sean Penn.

This is the third time that the American actor and film director has visited Ukraine.

American actor Sean Penn has met in kyiv with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he gave one of the two Oscars he has received and who, as he explained, will stay in Ukraine until the country wins the war. “This time our meeting was special.

See also  Lightning bolt penetrates sea water and hits an Iranian gas pipeline

Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in our country’s victory. He will remain in Ukraine until the end of the war, ” Zelensky explained after Tuesday’s meeting on his Facebook account.

You can read: Russia orders its troops to withdraw from the Ukrainian city of Kherson

This is the third time that the American actor and film director visits Ukraine since the invasion of the country by Russia began on February 24.

During the meeting, the President of Ukraine presented Penn with the Third Class Order of Merit and thanked him “Your sincere support and important contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.”

More news: Liberland: the unusual ‘nation’ with which the mayor of Manizales made an agreement

Then, both went in kyiv to the place where a plaque with the name of Sean Penn has been installed and which is called the alley of courage.

Penn, among many other awards, has been awarded two Oscars for his films “Mystic River” and “Milk”, and made his first visit to Ukraine at the start of the war to record a documentary about the conflict.

See also  Why building a house is so much harder and more expensive

You can also read:

Ukraine receives new defensive systems from the West

King Juan Carlos I of Spain: why does he claim immunity in case of harassment?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Volodymyr #Zelensky #receives #Oscar #actor #Sean #Penn

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Genoa, the Dam surrounded by legal actions. The judge suspends the contract with Webuild

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result