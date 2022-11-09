Volodymyr Zelensky receives an Oscar from actor Sean Penn

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Volodymyr Zelensky with actor and director Sean Penn.
This is the third time that the American actor and film director has visited Ukraine.
November 09, 2022, 02:40 PM
American actor Sean Penn has met in kyiv with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he gave one of the two Oscars he has received and who, as he explained, will stay in Ukraine until the country wins the war. “This time our meeting was special.
Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in our country’s victory. He will remain in Ukraine until the end of the war, ” Zelensky explained after Tuesday’s meeting on his Facebook account.
This is the third time that the American actor and film director visits Ukraine since the invasion of the country by Russia began on February 24.
During the meeting, the President of Ukraine presented Penn with the Third Class Order of Merit and thanked him “Your sincere support and important contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.”
Then, both went in kyiv to the place where a plaque with the name of Sean Penn has been installed and which is called the alley of courage.
Penn, among many other awards, has been awarded two Oscars for his films “Mystic River” and “Milk”, and made his first visit to Ukraine at the start of the war to record a documentary about the conflict.
