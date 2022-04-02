On May 18, “Volodymyr Zelensky. Fighting for the future” (Libreria Pienogiorno) by Gallagher Fenwich, the first and expected biography of the President of Ukraine, with contributions and testimonies from family, friends and members of his entourage, as well as leading historians and political analysts. A major international launch is planned for the work, simultaneously in 12 countries.

The copyrights will be donated to ‘Mict’, for the support of refugees from Ukraine.

“Ukraine is fighting against an invader to defend not only its freedom, but the European dream” the words of Volodymyr Zelensky, recounted in the biography.

“Europe is not out there, somewhere – these are still the words of the Ukrainian president – Europe is right here, in our minds, in our thoughts. It is our dream: to be with all Europeans, to be equal to them, because we already are. Today’s adults will never forgive what happened, but it’s still worth fighting for the children and future generations. ”

This work is signed by Gallagher Fenwich, a journalist who covered many war fronts as a correspondent and directed the English-language editorial staff of France 24.