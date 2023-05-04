ZOn one of his rare visits abroad, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Helsinki on Wednesday. That was surprising, at least to the public. However, it is not yet certain whether Selenskyi will soon be received in Berlin. Also because that would no longer be a surprise since Wednesday.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

During high-level political visits in Berlin, everything follows a ritual, even before the state guest arrives. This includes the fact that the federal government only announces data as part of the chancellor appointments on the Friday before. This is also for security reasons. Ironically, however, during a possible visit where the highest level of security would be necessary, this ritual has now been disrupted. Several media reported on Wednesday that the Ukrainian President is expected in the German capital on Saturday, May 13. It would be his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine. A big event, the German capital in a state of emergency. Or is it different?

Selenskyi rarely leaves his country during the war, but he has been to important partners. In Washington, Brussels, Paris, London, Warsaw and now in Helsinki. There he thanked the Nordic countries for supporting his country on Wednesday. By strengthening Ukraine in the fight against Russia, the partner countries are also strengthening their own borders, he said at a press conference he held with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. Zelenskyy pointed out that Helsinki is only a few hundred kilometers from Russia’s border. “Thanks to our joint efforts, this aggressor will never make it to Helsinki,” he said. As the Dutch government confirmed on Wednesday evening, Zelenskyj is expected in The Hague on Thursday.

Anger at Berlin police officers

What is striking in the series is that Berlin has been missing so far, even though Germany is one of Ukraine’s most important supporters. There was therefore repeated speculation as to whether and when there would be a visit. A possible point of reference was the awarding of the Charlemagne Prize to Selenskyj in Aachen. The ceremony will take place on Sunday May 14 and there have been rumors that attempts may be made to arrange a personal delivery. Then a reception in Berlin is not far off. The reports about the visit now fit into this logic. But how can it be that, of all things, for such a sensitive meeting, the date is known more than a week in advance?







Berlin media initially reported, and it wasn’t just about the date, but even about the details. The tabloid “BZ” wrote that Selenskyj will land with a special machine on Saturday, then be received by Chancellor Scholz with military honors on Sunday morning, that there should be lunch together with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, then it will go to Aachen. They even named the hotel he was supposed to check in at. “He is certainly one of the most vulnerable people in the world,” the newspaper quoted a Berlin police officer involved in the planning as saying. The “Tagesspiegel” reported shortly afterwards that the Berlin police had confirmed the visit on request.

Kyiv “seriously disappointed”

The spokeswoman for the Berlin police later called the behavior of the police officer “irresponsible”. Unfortunately, some people would bring security-related things to the press without considering the possible consequences, she told the FAZ. Proceedings for the betrayal of official secrets had been initiated. The press office had previously informed the police that the visit had been confirmed on request, after it had already been reported in the “BZ”. To put it mildly, this approach is amazing. The Ukrainian Embassy was surprised and neither the Office of the Federal President nor the Federal Government wanted to comment on the reports.

In Ukraine, people are clearly annoyed that the visit was made public in advance. The news portal “t-online” reported, citing circles close to the government, that Kiev is now considering “letting the trip burst”. The government was upset about the German leak of information and “severely disappointed” that “apparently very sensitive security policy information had been published deliberately from German sources”.

In Helsinki, at least, everything remained safe and calm. After meeting Niinistö, Zelenskyj was convinced that Kiev would soon receive Western combat aircraft. “Soon we will go on the offensive and then we will be given planes.” Finally, he met the prime ministers of the Nordic countries to discuss arms aid for Ukraine.