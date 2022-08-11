a toy store in New York designed an action figure of the Ukrainian president Volodomir Zelenskywith the purpose of raise funds for people who have been affected by the war.

The name of the toy store is FCTRY and thanks to a campaign kickstartera company that helps creative projects, managed to exceed its goal of 30 thousand dollars in three hoursso at this time they have already been able to raise more than

120 thousand dollars.

For every unit sold, one dollar will be donated to support Ukraine. This campaign ends next Friday, August 12.​

The artist SeattleMike Leavitt made a 15 centimeters tall clay prototype representing the Ukrainian president. This will be sent to manufacture in China and is expected to ship in March of next year.

“The way we framed it in the campaign is ‘the unlikely hero’. He is the perfect leader for this moment, simply this character is super inspiring. He has this real strength that comes through, but he’s humble and he represents the opposite of everything we’ve come to associate with politics,'” he said. Jason Feinberg, CEO and Creative Director of FCTRY.

The New York Fctry company raised more than $120,000 for the production of figurines of President Volodymyr Zelensky A doll costs $20 and a set of six costs $100. It should be noted that $1 of each statuette will be donated for the needs of 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/ouRCNXgbfu — Lieutenant Dan (@kozako01) August 11, 2022

A Zelensky lego

A toy company in Illinois, run by Joe Trupiabegan to manufacture a version of the president of Ukraine as if he were a lego. This he did in order to raise money for NGOs that are offering support to the civilian population in Ukraine.

Due to the great diffusion in social networks, Trupia has already managed to collect 145 thousand dollars that will be destined to the purchase of medicines and food for the Ukrainians. Also, the first production already sold out of stock. Now the company is working to release more figures of Zelensky.