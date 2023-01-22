Volodin said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine could lead to Russia’s retaliatory measures

If Ukraine’s Western allies supply the republic with weapons that will be able to attack Russian civilian cities, this will lead to retaliatory measures using even more powerful weapons. Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin warned about this in Telegram.

“By their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world to a terrible war: to a completely different military action than today, when strikes are carried out exclusively on military and critical infrastructure used by the Kyiv regime,” said the speaker of the lower house of parliament.

In his opinion, if Russia moves to retaliatory measures, then such a situation “may end in a tragedy on a global scale that will destroy them (Western – approx. “Tapes.ru”) country”. At the same time, Volodin urged not to recall the arguments that the nuclear powers did not use weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts, since, in his opinion, earlier in history these countries “did not encounter a situation where there was a threat to the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country “.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the loss of a nuclear power in a conventional war could provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war in the world. According to him, this should be obvious to “any person, even a Western politician who has retained at least some trace of intelligence.” Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that Medvedev’s words are fully consistent with the country’s nuclear doctrine.