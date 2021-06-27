State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on international organizations, including the UN, OSCE and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), to condemn Britain for the incident with the destroyer Defender, he wrote in his Telegram-channel.

Volodin also called not only to condemn the actions of the British authorities, but also “to call to account those who are behind this adventure.” “The consequences could be dire. Any provocations against a nuclear power endanger peace and global security in general, ”the head of the lower house of parliament said.

He noted that the European Union and the United States are trying to silence the incident, once again showing double standards.

On June 23, the British destroyer Defender crossed the Russian border in the Black Sea and penetrated three kilometers deep into the territorial waters near the Crimean Cape Fiolent. The Russian border patrol ship carried out warning fire twice, and the bomber dropped bombs in the direction of the destroyer, after which the destroyer changed course.