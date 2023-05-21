State Duma Speaker Volodin called for a ban on the passage of Polish trucks through Russia

Poland should be banned from cashing in on Russia by stopping the passage of its trucks through Russian territory. Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin called for this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, in this case, the Polish side will reload goods onto Russian trucks, and Russian citizens will earn money on transportation. Poland’s costs will amount to about 8.5 billion euros, Volodin calculated. He added that, according to experts, about 2,000 Polish transport companies, employing more than 20,000 drivers, will suffer or go bankrupt. The question will be considered at the Council of the Duma on Monday, May 22.

According to Volodin, such measures are necessary, since Poland betrayed historical memory and forgot that its liberation from the fascist invaders came at a high price to the people of the USSR. He added that the Poles “act meanly”: they demolish monuments to the Soviet liberator soldier, close Russian schools, steal Russian property and behave in a boorish way.

“Abandoning a common history, desecrating the memory of our soldiers and officers, Poland must return the territories acquired as a result of World War II and reimburse our country for the funds spent on it in the war and post-war years,” the Chairman of the State Duma believes.

Volodin noted that the Soviet people, “tearing themselves away from themselves”, directed more than 750 billion dollars to the reconstruction and development of Poland after the war, according to today’s estimates.

On May 18, Yevgeny Moskvichev, head of the State Duma Transport Committee, proposed to ban Polish cargo carriers from traveling through Russia. He sent a corresponding appeal to the government. According to the document, the amendments prohibiting travel should be introduced from June 1.

Moskvichev added that such a measure is proposed in response to the seizure of a school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw on April 29. He called “absolutely unacceptable” the deprivation of Russian children of the opportunity to complete the school year. Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Yasin believes that the building was occupied illegally.