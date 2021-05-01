State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin called on the Central Bank and the government to think about the “orders” of the Russians. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

So Volodin, among other things, commented on his trip to Saratov, where he talked with a pensioner. The woman complained that people in Russia continue to live in poverty. The speaker of the State Duma wrote that everything she spoke about was the obligations that the authorities must fulfill.

“Our colleagues from the government of the Russian Federation, the Central Bank, who, seeing the order of residents in the news of the federal level, I hope, will think. Everyone talks about the need to talk with people, listen and hear them, but it would be right to hear the dialogue that goes with the voters among the deputies during their meetings in the regions, ”Volodin said.

In his opinion, this is “the essence of representative democracy” and the work of a deputy.

The footage in which a pensioner from Saratov criticizes the speaker of the State Duma spread online on April 30. The pensioner admitted that she wanted to cry from everything that was happening, and asked Volodin, “how much you can lie”.