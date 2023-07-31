In the spring session, among the priorities of the work of the State Duma were, first of all, issues related to support for members of the NWO and their families, said the chairman of the lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, at a meeting with Vladimir Putin on July 31. A whole system of 77 laws was created to help them, the speaker added. Also during the conversation, Russia’s integration of new regions into the legal field and opposition to Western sanctions were discussed.

What was discussed at the meeting

During the conversation, the main priorities of the work of the State Duma were discussed. According to Vyacheslav Volodin, in the first place are issues related to the support of the participants in the special operation and their families. “We have created a system based on your instructions, which is based on 77 laws – exactly this number was adopted purely in this area – in order to really form a coherent legislation, because we have not encountered these challenges before and, of course, such problems were not solved,” said the chairman of the lower house.

Also, the State Duma actively worked on the inclusion of new subjects in the legal field of Russia – 54 laws were adopted. The experience of integrating Crimea and Sevastopol helped the deputies, Viacheslav Volodin noted. “There are developments, these developments, of course, need to be used,” the president responded.

In addition, on the agenda of the State Duma is opposition to anti-Russian restrictions. “Here, of course, it was not easy, due to the fact that more than 16 thousand sanctions were announced to our country. Over the entire period, 192 laws have been adopted, together with the government, more than 300 measures have been taken to support citizens, enterprises, and regions,” said the speaker of the State Duma.

Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the lower chamber and the Cabinet of Ministers would continue to find acceptable solutions on the most important issues during the upcoming session. At the same time, the President thanked Vyacheslav Volodin and all the deputies for their support on key issues of foreign policy and development of the country. “Here I see that, in fact, a consensus among all political parties, despite the fact that many colleagues have different approaches to solving social, economic issues, and even some domestic political issues, is natural. But on key points, fateful, or something, key points related to life, with the existence of the Russian state itself, I always feel support from the deputy corps, ”said the head of the Russian Federation.

The political system and the economic model have shown their stability, but the challenges were unprecedented, noted, in turn, the speaker of the State Duma. He stressed that the deputies united regardless of political worldviews. “And again, regardless of their party programs, everyone understands that achieving the goals of a special military operation will ensure the future of our state, Russia,” said Viacheslav Volodin.