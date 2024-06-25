Volodin: the necessary funds for indexing pensions in the Russian budget have been found

The bill on indexation of pensions for working pensioners will be considered by the State Duma in the first reading on June 25. About this in my Telegram channel recalled State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

He called the document “Putin’s law” and noted that the head of state made the corresponding decision despite unprecedented sanctions pressure – more than 21 thousand restrictions were introduced against the Russian Federation. At the same time, the country’s economy was able to adapt to new realities and showed growth, and the necessary funds for indexing pensions were found in the Russian budget, Volodin said.

If the bill is adopted, from February 1, 2025, payments will increase and for those Russians who continue to work after retirement, this decision will affect 7.87 million citizens, the State Duma speaker explained. The measure will also affect the labor market of the Russian Federation – it will allow experienced personnel to return to the economy, and will also increase productivity, Volodin believes.

Earlier, deputy Andrei Isaev said that indexing pensions for working pensioners would require significant expenses. As preliminary figures, he named 96.5 billion rubles in 2025, 177 billion in 2026 and 260 billion in 2027.