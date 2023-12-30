Volodin spoke about Russian cars for deputies

Volodin: replacement of foreign cars with Russian cars for deputies will begin in 2024

The first domestic cars have arrived at the State Duma garage; deputies will start driving them in the new year, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said. He is quoted RIA News.

According to him, the deputies received Lada Vesta cars, but the fleet will also be replenished with Moskvich and premium Aurus cars. The fleet will be replaced with Russian cars gradually, as foreign cars become obsolete. The State Duma also decided to assign a domestically produced car to each deputy in electoral districts.

Volodin himself uses a high-class Aurus car during working hours, the State Duma press service indicated. Prices for different models of this brand, which is often compared to Rolls-Royce, start from 38 million rubles.

The idea of ​​Russian officials switching from foreign cars to domestic cars initially belonged to President Vladimir Putin. In the first half of September, he called on the relevant departments and the government to work on this issue.

Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko was one of the first to support the initiative, but noted that officials should switch to domestic cars from foreign cars without “ostentation” and “campaignism.” She also stated that she had long ago switched from a German Mercedes to a convenient, comfortable Aurus, which she really likes.