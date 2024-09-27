Volodin: laws on military pensioners and salaries will come into force in October

In October, laws will come into force to increase the salary taken into account when calculating the pensions of military retirees, as well as to index the salaries of employees of federal institutions. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced these changes in the lives of Russians; his words are quoted in Telegram-channel of the lower house of parliament.

As Volodin noted, thanks to the change in the calculation system, military pensions will be indexed by 5.1 percent. “Fulfillment of social obligations is an absolute priority of the state,” the State Duma speaker commented on the innovation.

Also, as the parliamentarian said, on October 1 the law on control over the activities of paying agents comes into force. “Previously, this area was not fully regulated, which created a threat to the transparency of operations. The rule coming into force will correct the situation,” the politician announced.

It was previously reported that in Russia a new fine for drivers came into force on September 1. The law amends Article 11.33 of the Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offenses and establishes punishment for the forced disembarkation of a disabled person of the first group who is traveling unaccompanied and has not confirmed payment for travel.