State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin criticized the 1990s and warned of the danger of their recurrence in Russia. On Wednesday, May 12, he speculated about this during the annual report of the government in the lower house of parliament (the entry is available at Youtube).

Volodin stressed that during this period an excessive number of laws were adopted, but at the same time “no one followed them.”

“We adopted so many laws … If you read them and imagine, what was it at that time – a happy life or a tragedy? Probably, after all, the second, ”said the speaker of the State Duma.

On April 26, Volodin said that Russia has its own “gene of democracy” and all the conditions for fair elections that fully reflect the will of the voters. In addition, he stressed that democracy is “not shouting in the square and not bothering in the street.” According to him, democracy is expressed in freedom of influence on the decisions of the authorities, participation in elections and expression of one’s opinion.