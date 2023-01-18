Volodin saw in the words of the head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine about preparing for a war before the NVO a threat to Russia
The words of the head of the National Security Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, that Kyiv was preparing for war before the start of the NWO, confirm the threat that looms over Russia. This was stated by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Telegram-channel.
