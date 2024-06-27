Speaker Volodin: Bastrykin insulted Russians with the phrase about “Stupid Fool”

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin responded to the phrase of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin: he said that by using the phrase “State fool” in his speech, he insulted all Russians, since they are the ones who elect deputies, transmits RBC.

Prior to this, Bastrykin, during a speech at a session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, addressed the deputy present there. The Chairman of the Investigative Committee asked the woman about the procedure for passing laws. “Please tell me what is happening in the State Duma, is there any interest in adopting new laws that correspond to the tension of the situation? I would really like to know when our State fool will adopt good laws,” said Bastrykin.