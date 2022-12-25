State Duma speaker Volodin announced the development of a law on raising taxes for the departed Russians

It is necessary to abolish preferences for Russians who have left the country and introduce an increased tax rate for them. This was stated by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in his Telegram channel.

According to him, it is wrong to provide benefits for residents who have left the Russian Federation. “It’s completely understandable why they fled. The one who realized that he made a mistake has already returned. The rest should understand: the vast majority of society does not support their act – they believe that they have betrayed their country, relatives and friends, ”says the speaker of the State Duma.

Volodin added that today those who left not only continue to work remotely in Russian companies, but also enjoy all the benefits that they are provided in accordance with the country’s legislation. The speaker of the State Duma believes that a fair decision would be to cancel preferences for Russians who left the country and raise taxes for them. “We are working on appropriate changes to the legislation,” he concluded.

