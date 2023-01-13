State Duma Speaker Volodin called for deprivation of property for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces from abroad

Those people who left Russia and insult her should have their property in the country confiscated. This was stated by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Telegram-channel.

In his opinion, Russian citizens have recently considered it possible to “spill dirt” on Russia, its inhabitants, soldiers and officers, as well as “openly support villains, Nazis and murderers” in order to maintain prosperity abroad. Such actions can be regarded as calls for extremism, the rehabilitation of Nazism or the discrediting of the Armed Forces (AF), the parliamentarian is sure.

“As practice has shown, the existing response measures are not enough. The scoundrels who have left live comfortably thanks to our country. While abroad, they rent out real estate, continue to receive royalties at the expense of Russian citizens, ”he said.

Volodin believes that in this regard, it is necessary to supplement the articles of the Criminal Code on actions falling under the rehabilitation of Nazism, on extremism and discrediting the Armed Forces, and introduce confiscation of property for such acts into the Criminal Code. This will help repair the damage caused by the Russians who left the country, the speaker of the lower house of parliament wrote. “But their conscience [покинувшим Россию] this, of course, will not return, ”the politician summed up.

Earlier, Andrei Klishas, ​​Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that in the near future a bill would be submitted to the State Duma providing for restrictions on remote work for Russians who left the country. In an interview with Vedomosti, the politician also warnedthat the authorities can develop measures that will make staying abroad less comfortable for citizens who left Russia after the start of mobilization.