Volodin conveyed a message from Putin to Nicaraguan President Ortega

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin met with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and conveyed warm greetings and a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by RIA News.

The State Duma Chairman is in Managua on a working visit. He met with the President and Vice President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Volodin conveyed warm words of greeting and a message from Putin, the content of which was not disclosed.

Daniel Ortega, at a meeting with Vyacheslav Volodin, said that NATO is bringing its defeat closer because of Ukraine, worsening the crisis in the region. In his opinion, the alliance needs to understand “once and for all” that they will not be able to win this conflict.