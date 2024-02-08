Volodin on the Nord Stream investigation: Sweden cannot tell the truth

Stockholm cannot tell the truth about sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, says State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. The politician commented on the closure of the investigation related to the incident in the Baltic Sea in Telegram.

Earlier, the Swedish prosecutor's office was unable to identify the suspects and closed the case of sabotage on gas pipelines.

Volodin linked this decision with Sweden’s entry into the NATO military bloc. In the current situation, the country cannot afford to conduct an objective investigation, he noted. “If you tell the truth, you will get problems.

Washington will not forgive this,” said the Chairman of the State Duma.

By disabling Nord Stream, the United States punished the European Union by imposing its fuel on them, Volodin continued. In addition, Washington dragged the Europeans into the Ukrainian conflict, he added. The United States is destroying the European Union with the help of NATO and leaving it alone with the consequences of its actions, the speaker of the lower house concluded.

Earlier, Volodin warned that fascist ideology could lead to a new world war. According to the politician, the leaders of Western countries who encourage Ukraine have taken a dangerous path that could lead to a global conflict.