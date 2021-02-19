Speaker of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin said that the actions of the Ukrainian authorities against the opposition, including restrictive measures against the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, require condemnation from all states that advocate for human rights.

He recalled that a number of opposition TV channels were closed in Ukraine, and sanctions were imposed on Medvedchuk.

“It is impossible to imagine that this would happen in a country that claims to be democratic and declares its desire to join the EU. But we live in a time of double standards, so there are no statements by either the European Parliament, or heads of state, or foreign ministers, or the United States Department of State, although they usually speak on much less significant topics, “Volodin is quoted as saying. TASS…

Volodin expressed the opinion that the events that took place in Ukraine “will become a serious challenge for democracy.” He said that Kiev’s actions require immediate condemnation from all states advocating for the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens.

At the same time, the speaker of the State Duma warned that otherwise this would negate all achievements in these areas, undermine confidence in all the institutions of the Council of Europe, as well as in Western politicians who call themselves defenders of democracy. In particular, he suggested that Washington and Europe “terminate trade and economic relations with a country that tramples on the rights and freedoms of citizens.”

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian authorities imposed sanctions against five Russians, three Ukrainians and 19 legal entities. Among them was the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life, Rada deputy Viktor Medvedchuk. Prior to that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC’s decision on sanctions for five years against three local TV channels associated with Medvedchuk and their owner.