The speaker of the State Duma Volodin said that the vote on the law on the ban on gender reassignment will be in July

The State Duma will vote on the law banning gender reassignment in July. This news according to the document on the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity was shared in his Telegramchannel speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

He recalled the adopted amendments to the Russian Constitution and added that traditional family values ​​are important for every Russian.

“Three years ago, the citizens of Russia voted for a constitution that protects “the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman.” (…) During July, we will make a decision to ban gender reassignment. Happy holiday! Happiness and love!” he wrote.