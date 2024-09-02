Volodin on the results of the elections in Thuringia in Germany: Germans told Scholz to “go away”

The citizens of Germany do not want to lose their country and with their votes in the federal states of Thuringia they told Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “go away”. This is how the victory of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” was commented on in his Telegram-channel speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to Volodin, the election results show that Scholz’s government is unpopular in the country, since in his policies he gives priority to the conflict in Ukraine rather than to the problems of Germans.