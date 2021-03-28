State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called Russia’s victories the reason for the sanctions and bans that are being imposed on the country. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Volodin noted the victories of Russian figure skaters at the last World Championship. He said that he felt a sense of pride for the country, but the athletes were deprived of the flag and anthem of Russia.

“Where we win, our competitors do everything to ensure that the victory does not work for the Russian Federation. In all spheres, ”the deputy explained.

According to him, economic sanctions, political claims and accusations of doping are caused by the fact that Russia “began to develop.” “The blows are being applied to everything that contributes to the increase of our competitiveness,” Volodin believes.

He cited the example of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Speaker of the State Duma, through the fault of the United States, the world has not united in the face of a global threat. In Europe and other countries, hundreds of thousands of people die due to lack of vaccinations and the necessary assistance. At the same time, the supply and production of the Russian vaccine is blocked.

“They don’t supply their own, or they sell it for a lot of money, thereby retaining a monopoly on the pharmaceutical market,” Volodin said.