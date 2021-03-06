State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin argued with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin about the salaries of teachers and doctors. The video recording of the parliamentary meeting was published on Youtube-channel “Duma TV”.

Volodin suggested that the relevant departments should move away from the concept of average wages, because the amount of payments in the regions differs significantly. “When you talk about the average wage of 40 thousand [рублей] – it is not. At the teacher’s. And the situation is the same if we look at doctors, ”the speaker of the parliament explained.

According to Volodin, the average salary of teachers in the regions is about 28 thousand rubles, and for novice specialists it does not rise above 18 thousand at all. For this reason, when the figures are higher, voters ask themselves where such indicators came from, the chairman of the State Duma explained. He asked the prime minister for support in changing the calculation of wages.

At the end of December, it was reported that the payment order would be changed for Russian teachers. According to Tatyana Kupriyanova, deputy chairman of the All-Russian Trade Union of Education, teachers’ salaries should be guaranteed to be 70 percent of the average salary in the region, and the minimum payment should not fall below the minimum wage.