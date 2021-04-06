State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced tougher punishment for drunk driving after an accident in Moscow with blogger Edward Beale, in which an employee of the lower house of parliament was seriously injured. It is reported by RIA News on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Volodin, during the spring session, the deputies will, as a matter of priority, consider the issues of increasing responsibility for drunk driving. “

“The perpetrator of the accident regularly published videos with his traffic violations on the Internet with impunity, and he got away with it. (…) Situations when the driver systematically commits offenses and does not bear punishment until the moment when people are injured are unacceptable, “said the speaker of the State Duma.

Volodin added that such reckless drivers are not afraid even of high fines, and it is necessary to come up with more effective measures of influence.

On April 5, the government submitted to the State Duma a bill to increase the maximum prison sentence for systematic drunk driving from two to three years.

A major accident involving five vehicles occurred on April 1 when they were leaving the tunnel towards Smolenskaya Square on the outside of the Garden Ring. An employee of the Duma apparatus, who was driving a Volkswagen, was hospitalized in serious condition. As of April 6, she was disconnected from the ventilator, but she remains in a medically induced coma.

Edward Beale, who caused the accident, pleaded guilty. Meanwhile, his lawyer later denied the information about the recognition of the client. He was assigned a ban on certain actions – a preventive measure not related to imprisonment.