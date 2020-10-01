Blogger Alexei Navalny works with Western special services, acts in their interests, said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. He is quoted by RIA News on Thursday, October 1st.

“It is quite obvious that Navalny is working with the special services and authorities of Western countries,” said the chairman of the lower house of parliament.

According to Volodin, in Russia, Navalny, who fell into a coma on August 20, was sincerely saved by everyone – from pilots and doctors to the president.

Earlier Thursday, German media reported Navalny’s desire to return to Russia. According to him, he is not afraid to return. He stressed that his main task is to remain “the guy who is not afraid.”

Navalny became ill during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. At first he was assisted by the doctors of the Omsk hospital, they also introduced him into an artificial coma. On August 22, Navalny was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Meanwhile, Russian experts did not find traces of poisons in his body during examinations.

In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged.